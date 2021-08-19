Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Begins 2021 Exploration Program At Its Glenelg Vanadium - Gold Property

Southwest New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has begun the 2021 exploration program at its Glenelg Vanadium - Gold Property, located in southwest New Brunswick. The Glenelg Property is located immediately south of the Clarence Stream Gold Project of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM).

The Glenelg Property hosts vanadium mineralization, with historic rock samples reported up to 0.42% V2O5. Through a review of historical information, the Company has identified target areas for gold exploration within the property with historic rock samples from at least four areas reported to exceed 1 g/t gold (including a sample reported to return 14 g/t gold).

The current exploration consists of focused prospecting and rock geochemical sampling. Rock samples are being collected within the Bocabec Gabbro, the target being vanadium - titanium mineralization. Previous Company rock samples and historic rock samples have confirmed vanadium and titanium mineralization within the Bocabec Gabbro.

A 2018 grab sample collected by the Company from a magnetite rich layer in the Bocabec Gabbro Complex returned 0.188% vanadium (0.33% V2O5), 10.3% TiO2 and 25.71% iron. This sample was collected within the southeast region of the property. It was collected by a qualified person and was analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd. by XRF Fusion. Another 2018 bedrock grab sample from the same southeast region of the property was reported to return 0.234% vanadium (0.42% V2O5), 12.2%TiO and 28.8% iron. This sample was collected by one of the Company's option partners for the property and was not verified by a Qualified Person.

Layered Bocabec Gabbro Complex

Prospecting and rock geochemical sampling are also being conducted in target areas for gold mineralization within the central-west regions of the Glenelg Property. Three gold occurrences (+/- silver and copper) are reported within the central region of the property. A historic (early 1900s) outcrop grab sample from one occurrence, reported as quartz-sulfide breccia within altered gabbro, was reported to return 1.33 grams / tonne (g/t) gold. Historic float samples reported during the same period in the central-west regions of the property were reported to return 2.7 and 2.2 g/t gold. A historic 2013 grab sample from a sulfide vein from the southeast region of the property was reported to return 14 g/t gold. This mineralization has not been verified by a Qualified Person.

A portion of the northern boundary of the Glenelg Property borders the Clarence Stream Gold Project of Galway Metals Inc. Galway reported a NI 43-101 resource estimate for the project during 2017, reporting total Measured plus Indicated resources of 6,178,000 tonnes at 1.96 g/t gold (390,000 ounces of gold) and total Inferred resources of 3,409,000 tonnes at 2.53 g/t gold (277,000 ounces of gold).

The Glenelg Vanadium Property is located within southwest New Brunswick approximately 17 kilometers east of the town of St. Stephen and approximately 15 kilometers northwest of the Company's Mascarene Property which hosts multiple mineral occurrences with cobalt, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, gold and / or silver.

Readers are warned that mineralization at the Clarence Stream Gold Project and the Company's Mascarene Property are not necessarily indicative of mineralization within the Glenelg Vanadium Property.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

