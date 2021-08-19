Anzeige
19.08.2021 | 16:29
First North Denmark: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Green Impact Ventures A/S (prev. Waturu Holding A/S) is removed from trading

Nasdaq Copenhagen's Disciplinary Committee has decided to remove Green Impact
Ventures A/S' shares from trading as a sanction for violations of disclosure
requirements in the First North Growth Market Rulebook and for non-compliance
with certain admission requirements. 

Trading with the company's shares has been suspended since 23 December 2020 and
the suspension will be upheld until the last day of admission to trading of the
company's shares. That is expected to be on 17 September 2021, because the
company has a possibility to file a complaint over Nasdaq's decision to the
Danish Financial Supervisory Authority in a period of four weeks from the day
of the decision. 

A resumé of the decision will become available in Decisions & Statements 2021
on the following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen 

The decisions from the Nasdaq Copenhagen Disciplinary Committee are published
in order to ensure transparency about the Disciplinary Committee's decisions.
This is stated in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, rule 6.2. 

Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes 



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 
 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1011191
