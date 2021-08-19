Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - Today, the Health Research Foundation of Innovative Medicines Canada launched its Fellowship in Health Systems Resilience. The Health Research Foundation (HRF), is a non-profit organization, investing in academic centres across Canada which focus on innovative, and leading-edge research.





The Fellowship specifically funds research designed to enhance the resilience of Canada's health systems. Fellowship recipients will be eligible to receive $450,000 in funding over the course of three years. The HRF and its Fellowship Selection Committee invite researchers from recognized academic institutions across Canada to submit their applications via http://www.hrf-frs.com by October 4, 2021.

The HRF is committed to enhancing Canada's health ecosystem and the launch of a health systems resiliency fellowship at this time is significant. Canadians are looking to the research community to ensure that Canada has the tools it needs to successfully stem future pandemics and similar threats to national health and safety.

The HRF has long supported research excellence by facilitating world-class discoveries and innovations that keep our communities healthy, our economy thriving, and to ever-improving Canada's health systems. The creation of a Fellowship in Health Systems Resilience will contribute to Canada's public health planning and preparedness, ensuring we meet, respond, and recover even more effectively from future health crises.

QUOTES

"The COVID-19 pandemic revealed both the strength and fragility of our existing health care systems. I am proud that the HRF can support this research at such a vital time through the long-standing and generous support of the Canadian innovative pharmaceutical industry." Mel Cappe, Chair of the HRF Board of Directors.

"Investing in a fellowship of this nature is one of the many ways Canada's pharmaceutical industry is contributing to Canada's recovery from COVID-19. In addition to discovering and developing vaccines and treatments for the virus, we know our industry can make valuable contributions to public policy and help Canadians prepare and be equipped to face our next public health crisis," said IMC President Pamela Fralick.

The HRF Call for Submissions and Fellowship Guidelines are available online http://www.hrf-frs.com. Submissions are reviewed by the Fellowship Selection Committee comprised of life sciences experts. The Fellowship in Health Systems Resilience will be announced in late October 2021.

About the Health Research Foundation

The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada is a non-profit organization that invests in health research in Canadian academic centres, and promotes the benefits and values of research-driven health innovation and health system sustainability in Canada. Innovative Medicines Canada members generously contribute to the HRF ensuring such research will continue to benefit Canadians.

