We do not expect the broad legal framework for CBD or medical cannabis to change in the near future in Finland. However, a new legal framework for growing industrial hemp without the need to apply for EU subsidies is due to be adopted.
This report offers a broad view of the current regulatory regime in place in Finland for CBD, hemp and cannabis. It covers all areas from cultivation and processing, to extracts and finished products, import and export, and medical and recreational cannabis.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive summary
2 Outlook
3 Hemp plant
4 Extracts as finished products
5 Finished products containing extracts
6 Import and export requirements
7 Minor cannabinoids
8 Medical cannabis
9 Recreational cannabis
10 Relevant laws
11 Relevant bodies
