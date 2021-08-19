A new study provides a novel assessment of grid-scale storage deployment in India, both in the near term and the long term. Scenario-based capacity expansion modeling shows when, where and how much storage can be cost-effectively deployed in India through 2050.From pv magazine India A new report by the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory states that energy storage could play a significant role in India's power system. The nation will deploy energy storage capacity in the range of 50 GW to 120 GW (160 GWh to 800 GWh) by 2030. Installations could increase to the range of 180 GW to 800 GW (750 ...

