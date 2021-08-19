Yasmin Bhatia, Uplift Education, CEO, Named as a Dallas Business Journal's Women in Business Awards Honoree for 2021

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Yasmin Bhatia, CEO of Uplift Education public charter network, was honored by the Dallas Business Journal on August 24 as one of 25 Women in Business Awards honorees.

Ms. Bhatia has led Uplift Education for nearly 15 years and has helped grow the organization from a few schools to 43 schools across DFW educating 22,000 students. Throughout her tenure she has developed many programs and services that support our students and their families. She implemented an exemplar Road To College and Career program resulting in 100% of our graduates being accepted to college over the last 10 years and including college counselors at every school at the same ratio as private schools. She led the organization to adopt the International Baccalaureate continuum, which provides a top-level college-prep education for every student. Uplift is now one of the top five IB districts in the world.

Ms. Bhatia believes in students' social-emotional development in addition to their academic growth and invested in licensed social counselors at every school, explicit social-emotional programming for students in every grade, and a focus on adult well-being.

In addition to the incredible impact Ms. Bhatia has had on the organization over the last 10 years, she has also shown true leadership over the last 18 months as our nation faced a global pandemic, racial injustice movement, and a volatile political landscape. During this time, Ms. Bhatia provided a voice of reason and stability. She instilled hope, encouragement, and confidence for the students, staff, and families of Uplift. She ensured that Uplift families had access to the support they needed, including food, medical, and financial needs, and took extra steps to provide social and emotional support to not only students, but their families as well.

As a profound believer that every child deserves a quality education, Ms. Bhatia works to share and implement innovative practices and strategies in the broader educational landscape. She also actively advocates for legislation to improve education funding and prioritize teacher well-being.

Now in its 14th year, the Women in Business Awards program highlights decision makers across DFW that have shaped our business community. Leaders in their fields across a variety of industries - from banking to sports business - these women are being highlighted for their achievements in the workplace and beyond. Honorees this year include key executives at global companies and C-suite players at some of the region's fastest-growing firms.

On Aug. 24, the Dallas Business Journal honored its 2021 Women in Business Awards class at a luncheon at Fairmont Dallas Hotel. The event featured discussions with all 25 honorees talking about challenges and successes over the past year in business.

For more information on this year's Women in Business Awards honorees, click here.

https://www.bizjournals.com/dallas/news/2021/07/13/2021-women-in-business-awards.html

Uplift Education

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 46 college-preparatory public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information, Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

About the Dallas Business Journal

Founded in 1977, the Dallas Business Journal is the premier source for local business news, research and events in Dallas-Fort Worth. From breaking news to live events, the Business Journal serves its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

In addition to our weekly print publication, we also offer the annual Book of Lists, free daily morning and afternoon news updates via email, along with networking and awards events. The Business Journal is a division of American City Business Journals, the country's largest publisher of business publications. It is owned by Advance Publications.

