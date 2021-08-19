OL GROUPE: ITALIAN INTERNATIONAL DEFENDER EMERSON PALMIERI JOINS OL

Italian international defender Emerson Palmieri joins OL

Lyon, 19 August 2021

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce the arrival of international defender Emerson Palmieri, who won European honours with both Italy and Chelsea last season.

The 27-year-old left back was born in Santos, Brazil and began his professional career in 2012 playing for the State of São Paulo-based club. Emerson moved to Italy two years later, joining Palermo in Serie A, then switching to AS Roma. He became a Chelsea player in January 2018 and has since won an array of honours, including the Champions League (2021), the European Super Cup (2021), the Europa League (2019) and the FA Cup (2018).

On 10 September 2018, he became a full Italian international and won the first of his 19 caps against Portugal in a Nations League qualifying match. At this summer's European championship, Emerson won the title with the Italian national side. Roberto Mancini picked him to start both the semi-final against Spain and then the final against England.

A number of leading European clubs were interested in securing Emerson's services, but he chose Olympique Lyonnais, demonstrating the credibility of the club's ambitious plans and the rationale behind its decisions.

The international defender and double European champion is joining OL on a loan deal until 30 June 2022 for a fee of €500,000, plus bonus payments of up to €500,000. The deal carries a match-up clause (priority option to buy) that runs until the end of the summer 2022 transfer window.

Emerson Palmieri becomes the third Italian international defender in the club's history, following in the footsteps of Fabio Grosso (2007 to 2009) and Mattia De Sciglio (last season).

