- (PLX AI) - Sika has agreed to sell its European industrial coatings business, based in Germany, to The Sherwin-Williams Company.
- • In 2020, the business segment generated sales of approximately CHF 75 million
- • The transaction is expected to close in the beginning of 2022
- • The business primarily sold to specialized customer groups such as steel construction companies or anticorrosion experts
- • These customer segments provide little synergy potential on a Group-wide level and the business remained a specialized niche within the Sika Group
