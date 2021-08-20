Lithium-based energy storage volumes are expected to grow by multiple orders of magnitude in the coming years, with a 1,000% capacity increase by 2023.From pv magazine USA Lithium-based energy storage volumes deployed to the United States will grow by multiple orders of magnitude in the coming years, with a 1,000% capacity increase over the next two years projected in a recent government report. That rate of growth may well be an underestimate, given current market trends. The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration released the third edition of its U.S. Battery Storage ...

