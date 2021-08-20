Solar product detentions at U.S. ports of entry all stem from a June 24 "Withhold Release Order" issued by Customs and Border Protection.From pv magazine USA Around 2.1 GW of solar projects representing a total investment of about $2.2 billion on a payroll of 3,000 construction workers is at risk as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enforces action to stop the flow of goods that may have been produced using forced labor in China's Xinjiang region. Philip Shen, an analyst with Roth Capital Partners, offered those numbers and said that JinkoSolar has had 100 MW of modules detained by customs ...

