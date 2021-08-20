Hoylu AB: HOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE FIRST HALF YEAR 2021 INTERIM REPORT

Stockholm, Sweden, August 20, 2021

The First Half Year Report for 2021 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site).

About Hoylu

Hoylu's visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.



This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CEST on August 20, 2021.

Attachment