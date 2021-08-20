- (PLX AI) - SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon
- • SalMar offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon for NOK 270 per share
- • The Offer values the Company at approximately NOK 11,764 million and represents a 12.5% premium to the NTS offer and a premium of 54.0% to the 30 trading day VWAP of the NRS share prior to the date for the NTS offer
