20.08.2021
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest Select - delisting of sub-fund

Last day of trading shares in the sub-fund below, issued by
Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest Select will be 23 August 2021 due to
liquidation. 



ISIN:         DK0016057474              
--------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Danske Inv Engros Emerging Mark, kl DKKd
--------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 23 August 2020             
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DKISEMM                 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     38996                  
--------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45)
33 93 33 66

