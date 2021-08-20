Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest Select - delisting of sub-fund

Last day of trading shares in the sub-fund below, issued by Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest Select will be 23 August 2021 due to liquidation. ISIN: DK0016057474 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv Engros Emerging Mark, kl DKKd -------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 23 August 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKISEMM -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 38996 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1011371