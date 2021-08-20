The Uzbek Ministry of Energy plans to hold two more solar tenders for a series of PV plants spread across the Kashkadarya and Fergana, Bukhara, Khorezm, and Namangan regions. It also revealed that there are 1.29 GW worth of projects under construction in the country.Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy has revealed it is planning to launch two more solar tenders for the construction of large-scale PV power plants. A first tender is planned for the Bukhara, Khorezm and Namangan regions, where the Uzbek government wants to deploy 500 MW of PV facilities and a second procurement exercise is expected ...

