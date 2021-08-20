Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit genau jetzt nutzen? Vor Fortsetzung einer Rekordfahrt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W1T4 ISIN: FI4000058870 Ticker-Symbol: 2A41 
Frankfurt
20.08.21
08:01 Uhr
12,040 Euro
-0,560
-4,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKTIA BANK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKTIA BANK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,90011,98009:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2021 | 09:05
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aktia Bank Plc: Invitation to Aktia's Capital Markets Day 2021

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
20 August 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

Invitation to Aktia's Capital Markets Day 2021

Aktia invites investors, analysts and representatives from banks and media to Aktia's virtual Capital Markets Day, which will be held on Wednesday, 8 September 2021 at 9.00 a.m. (EEST). The event will end approximately at 12.00 p.m.

During the Capital Markets Day, Aktia's management will provide current information of the company's business operations, strategy and operating environment, as well as present the company's financial development. The event is held in English.

Presentations will be given by:

  • Mikko Ayub, President and CEO
  • Outi Henriksson, EVP, CFO
  • Perttu Purhonen, EVP, Director, Asset Management
  • Anssi Huhta, EVP, Director, Banking Business
  • Markus Lindqvist, Director, Sustainability

The presentations can be viewed as a live webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2021-09-08-cmd/. Questions can be asked in writing during the live webcast. The presentation material is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.comat the beginning of the event.

Further information:
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom (at) aktia.fi

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


AKTIA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.