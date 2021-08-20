Aktia Bank Plc: Invitation to Aktia's Capital Markets Day 2021

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

20 August 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

Invitation to Aktia's Capital Markets Day 2021

Aktia invites investors, analysts and representatives from banks and media to Aktia's virtual Capital Markets Day, which will be held on Wednesday, 8 September 2021 at 9.00 a.m. (EEST). The event will end approximately at 12.00 p.m.

During the Capital Markets Day, Aktia's management will provide current information of the company's business operations, strategy and operating environment, as well as present the company's financial development. The event is held in English.

Presentations will be given by:

Mikko Ayub, President and CEO

Outi Henriksson, EVP, CFO

Perttu Purhonen, EVP, Director, Asset Management

Anssi Huhta, EVP, Director, Banking Business

Markus Lindqvist, Director, Sustainability





The presentations can be viewed as a live webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2021-09-08-cmd/. Questions can be asked in writing during the live webcast. The presentation material is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.comat the beginning of the event.

Further information:

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom (at) aktia.fi

