Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Maj Invest - name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 1 September 2021. ISIN: DK0060522316 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Maj Invest Emerging Markets ---------------------------------------------------------- New name: Maj Invest Emerging Markets Value ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAJEMA ---------------------------------------------------------- New short name: MAJEMV ---------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 98818 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1011382