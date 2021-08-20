The 25 W solar panel has been designed to operate at air mass zero (AM0), which is the standard spectrum outside the Earth's atmosphere. According to the PV manufacturer, the module has a weight of just 82 grams, while a small 300 W array comprised of these panels would weigh in at around 1 kg.U.S.-based CIGS thin film module manufacturer, Ascent Solar, has recently developed a 25 W laminated PV module that can be used in large unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), high-altitude lighter-than-air (LTA) vehicles, and fixed-wing aircraft. The new product, dubbed HL 25 HyperLight, has been designed as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...