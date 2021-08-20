ELKO Grupa: ELKO Group Interim Report January-June, 2021

Demand for IT and consumer electronics products in the first half of 2021 stay strong. Riga, 2021-08-20 09:45 CEST -- Demand for IT and consumer electronics products in the first half of 2021 stay strong. However, the shortage in several product groups, especially smartphones, limits the market's ability to provide the required products. The distribution business has become more working capital-intensive than ever before, mainly due to larger prepayments made to manufacturers and increased inventory to secure product availability. Although circumstances were challenging, ELKO slightly increased sales compared to the outstanding results the year before and increment gross margins. January - June 2021 highlights -- Revenue USD 914 million (EUR 759 million), up by 1.6% year-on-year -- Gross profitability 6.6%, an increase comparing to 5.7% in 2020, 6 months -- Gross profit USD 61 million (EUR 50 million), up by 17.6% year-on-year -- Net profit USD 15 million (EUR 12 million), increase of 39% year-on-year About ELKO Group The ELKO Group is one of the region's largest distributors of IT and consumer electronics products and solutions, representing 400 IT manufacturers. The company provides a wide range of products and services to more than 10 000 retailers, local computer manufacturers, system integrators and enterprises within various sectors in 11 countries in Europe. More information: www.elkogroup.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/elko-group Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elkogroup/ Twitter: @ELKO_Group Instagram: elko_group Janis Kirsis Head of Treasury ELKO Grupa AS 4, Toma Street, Riga, LV-1003, Latvia + 371 6709 2357 janis.kirsis@elkogroup.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1011388