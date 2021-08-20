Featurespace has been recognized by Forrester as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Fraud Management Q3 2021 evaluation. Download the full report here.

Featurespace's ARIC Risk Hub receives the highest possible scores in 14 criteria

Evaluation assesses the top vendors in the market and covers current offering, strategy and market presence

"Featurespace is one of the most aggressive technical innovators in the EFM market and has been investing in developing Automated Deep Behavioral Networks to achieve better protection against scams, account takeover, and card and payments fraud," said the report.

Featurespace's ARIC Risk Hub received the highest possible scores in 14 of 35 criteria including Model building, Supervised and Unsupervised Machine Learning, Analyst Investigation, Reporting, and Scalability (number of transactions). Featurespace also received the highest possible scores within the Strategy Category in the criteria of Rules-Based Risk Scoring Plans, and Supervised Machine Learning Plans.

"Our machine learning models and product are consistently recognized as best in class, and we remain dedicated to partnering with our industry and customers to dramatically reduce losses and improve the acceptance of safe transactions," said Martina King, CEO of Featurespace. "We aim to stay ahead of the latest fraud and financial crime trends and we shall continue to invest in our product roadmap to address the evolving needs of the market."

Featurespace was named as The Card and Payment Industry's, Best Security or Anti-Fraud Development category winner in 2021. Also recently announced are two patents, one for Automated Deep Behavioral Networks, a deep neural network architecture that recognizes and prevents significantly more card and payments fraud in real time. The second is for Featurespace's Behavioral Anomaly Score, which allows companies and financial institutions see the exact point at which a person's behavior has changed with greater precision, further reducing the incidences of financial crime.

About Featurespace www.featurespace.com

Featurespace is the world leader in Enterprise Financial Crime prevention for fraud and Anti-Money Laundering. Featurespace invented Adaptive Behavioral Analytics and Automated Deep Behavioral Networks, both of which are available through the ARIC Risk Hub, a real-time machine learning platform that risk scores events to prevent fraud and financial crime.

ARIC Risk Hub is relied on to catch new fraud attacks and identify suspicious activity in real-time by more than 70 major global financial institutions. Publicly announced customers include HSBC, TSYS, Worldpay, NatWest Group, Contis, Danske Bank, ClearBank, AK Bank and Permanent TSB.

