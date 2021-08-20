BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) per share decreased by 2.2% during the month of July (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).



Broader equity markets continued to recover in July, with the MSCI ACWI TR Index rising by 0.7%, as COVID-19 vaccination rollouts made steady progress. Despite concerns over the delta variant, some COVID-related restrictions were eased further around the world, and there are signs that activity levels are picking up.



The mining sector saw recovery in July, outperforming broader equity markets. Mined commodity performance was varied, with copper rising by 3.7% and iron ore (62% fe(iron)) falling by 14.2%, hit by the sector's sell-off. Economic data from China remained resilient, with its manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) at 50.3 (a reading over 50 indicates growth or expansion), and credit tightening came to an end. The period also saw a sell-off across precious metals, with the exception of gold which rose 3.3%. Q2 financial reporting showed some minor cost inflation, still modest relative to margins. It was also a strong earnings season for Anglo and Rio, amidst dividend hikes and share buybacks.



Traditional energy stocks were impacted by concerns around the increase in spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and whether this may reduce the strength of economic growth as economies reopen. OPEC announced an agreement on quotas out to 2022 to continue to raise oil supply (by 0.4 million barrels each month) as economies recover and oil demand increases and to support oil prices. Physical indicators suggest the oil market remains tight. With global oil demand standing around 95mbpd at present and expected to recover to c.100mbpd by the end of 2022, if realised, this would exhaust OPEC+'s spare production within 18 months. Oil prices ended the month almost flat, however, this masked significant volatility during the month where oil prices moved sharply lower before recovering, leading the energy equities, particularly the higher beta exploration and production companies, to underperform the commodity over the month. Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) increased by 1.0% and 0.4%, ending the month at $74/bbl and $71/bbl respectively, whilst natural gas prices increased 5%. Recent quarterly results by the energy companies have shown a trend of using the higher cash flows following the recovery in oil prices to raise dividend payments, initiate share buybacks and accelerate deleveraging plans. In our view, this focus on shareholder returns suggests continued capital discipline by energy company management.



In the energy transition sector, there was news during the month that an international consortium wants to build the world's biggest renewable energy hub in Australia, to convert wind and solar power into green fuels like hydrogen. The group of energy companies announced the proposal over a 15,000 sq km area that could have a 50 gigawatt (GW) capacity and cost $100bn. The area would be the size of greater Sydney and has consistently high levels of wind and solar energy. The projects 50GW capacity compares to the 54 GW of generation capacity of all the coal, gas and renewables plants currently in the national energy market.



20 August 2021