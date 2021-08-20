







HONG KONG, Aug 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), is honored to announce the winning of the Frost & Sullivan "2021 Best Practices Award" - "Digital Innovation Award in Greater China". It acknowledges the company for its outstanding performance in innovation, implementation capabilities, growth strategy, and the contribution to the industry.Frost & Sullivan's analyst presented a quote about CITIC Telecom CPC's winning of the award, saying that "the rapid technological development has facilitated the digitalisation, informatisation, and intelligence needs of global enterprises. The pandemic has further stimulated a leap forward the digital transformation needs. Under this circumstances, CITIC Telecom CPC continuously strengthen its ICT capabilities, and created its disruptive ICT-MiiND strategy which brings the enterprises an intelligent IT service management platform. With its motto 'Innovation Never Stops', CITIC Telecom CPC plays an important role in enabling enterprises' digital transformation."In the era of big data, enterprises are facing challenges in data management and sophisticated infrastructure needs derived from the explosive growth of information and data. Information and Communications Technology (ICT) has thus become the key solution to address the business needs, as well as facilitating the development of a digital economy. To ensure an effective digitalisation process, enterprises are looking for ICT solution providers with comprehensive offerings - high network scalability, diversified products, and professional services, all to cater for enterprises complex business and growth needs.20 Years Innovation. Empowers Enterprises Digital Transformation"Winning of the award this year has a different meaning to the Company. To celebrate our 20th anniversary in 2021, it is a strong recognition of CITIC Telecom CPC's innovation and determination to achieve innovation excellence, with our ongoing commitment and motto - Innovation Never Stops," said Esmond Li, CEO of CITIC Telecom CPC.Since its establishment in 2001, CITIC Telecom CPC has always been maintaining a leading-edge position in the enterprise market, providing a wide range of innovative solutions, created from powerful new disruptive technologies, to empower enterprises' digital transformation journey. As a global-local ICT solutions partner to enterprises, the Company offers a full stack of integrated ICT solutions, with strong infrastructure deployment and extensive service coverage across 160 countries. Its extensive resources poses an excellent foundation to support enterprises business expansion and digital transformation.Embracing years of practical ICT-enablement experiences, deep industry knowhow with intelligent analysis and algorithmic capability, CITIC Telecom CPC has further created a guiding framework for the future - ICT-MiiND. By fusing innovation and intelligence, with smart learning and infrastructure resources, ICT-MiiND has integrated a full stack of services data onto CITIC Telecom CPC's ICT platform, resulting in advanced new capabilities.ICT-MiiND integrates latest technologies - such as Big Data, AI, AR, IoT and Blockchain, with CITIC Telecom CPC's extensive global experience, decades of business know-how and dedicated R&D capabilities. A cutting-edge AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) platform has thus developed to provide different innovative and intelligent modules that integrated tailor-made and customized industry service scenarios to bring enterprises a smarter IT service management platform. Series of innovative offerings are in place to bring enterprises with more possibilities, too.In the coming future, CITIC Telecom CPC will continue to develop more competitive innovations, helping enterprises to succeed in their digital transformation journey.About the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices AwardsFrost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies throughout a range of regional and global markets for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.The Best Practices Awards - Innovation Awards acknowledges companies' outstanding performance and achievements in innovation capability, implementation ability, growth strategy and overall contributions to the industry. Through in-depth interviews, industry analysis, and secondary research, the Frost & Sullivan team nominated a group of competitive and outstanding companies to the independent judging panel. After a rigorous review, the "2021 Digital Innovation Award in Greater China" was awarded to CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited.For more information about CITIC Telecom CPC's awards and recognition, visit https://www.citictel-cpc.com/EN/HK/Pages/about-us-accreditationAbout CITIC Telecom CPCWe are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.With the motto "Innovation Never Stops", we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As enterprises' digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positioning, high agility and cost-efficiency through digitalization.Bringing our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions featuring superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across 160 countries-including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia-our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 18 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve multiple ICT-related certifications-including ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017-we have been offering professional local services, superior delivery capabilities, as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices, through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.For more information please visit www.citictel-cpc.com