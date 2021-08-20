Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (UEM) is facing a continuation vote at the September 2021 AGM; since inception, the fund has generated NAV total returns of c 10.0% pa and has outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over the last decade. It is managed by Charles Jillings at specialist investment firm ICM Group. The manager is very encouraged by the robust operating performance of the majority of UEM's investee companies, helped by higher revenues and strict cost control, which has been supportive for their share prices this year. UEM has an above-market dividend yield and the growing annual distribution is fully covered by portfolio income.

