Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup! - ist das ein Kursgewinn mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DREX ISIN: SE0009663834 Ticker-Symbol: 5JL 
Tradegate
20.08.21
14:31 Uhr
1,427 Euro
-0,064
-4,29 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAMBUSER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAMBUSER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4031,43014:35
1,4041,43014:35
PR Newswire
20.08.2021 | 13:34
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambuser CEO and CFO comment on the Interim Report for Q2 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryam Ghahremani, CEO and Sara Lundell CFO of Bambuser, will comment on the interim report from the second quarter of 2021. The interview will be broadcast today at 15:00 CEST, 9 AM EDT, held in English and last for approx 15 minutes.

Link to the broadcast: https://bambuser.com/ir/q2-2021

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Bambuser AB

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-ceo-and-cfo-comment-on-the-interim-report-for-q2-2021,c3400508

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/q2-2021---behind-the-scenes,c2946018

Q2 2021 - Behind the Scenes

BAMBUSER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.