Bambuser CEO and CFO comment on the Interim Report for Q2 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryam Ghahremani, CEO and Sara Lundell CFO of Bambuser, will comment on the interim report from the second quarter of 2021. The interview will be broadcast today at 15:00 CEST, 9 AM EDT, held in English and last for approx 15 minutes.

Link to the broadcast: https://bambuser.com/ir/q2-2021

About Bambuser AB

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

