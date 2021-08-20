BerGenBio (BGBIO) has made continued progress in H121 in advancing the development of lead asset bemcentinib (an oral, once-a-day, highly selective AXL inhibitor). A deluge of data presentations from Phase II studies in COVID-19, AML and NSCLC continue to highlight the broad potential of this first-in-class treatment. Discussions with regulators are ongoing regarding a pivotal study in relapsed AML in combination with LDAC, which could enable potential approval and launch in 2024. COVID-19 presents a potential opportunity to expedite bemcentinib's route to market in 2022. Discussions with regulators will determine the next steps following top-line data from two Phase II trials. We value BGBIO at NOK4.91bn.

