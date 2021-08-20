Revised transaction terms adjust LumiraDx's pro forma valuation for the combined group from $5 billion to $3 billion (excluding $115 million raised by CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp ("CAHC") in its initial public offering).

Terms establish a more attractive entry point for investors, and a highly compelling investment thesis on an absolute and relative basis

Factors considered in revising the valuation include: the recent market environment for publicly traded diagnostic companies, general decline in COVID-19 testing market, and feedback from CAHC's advisors and shareholders

LumiraDx has a roadmap of 10 new test approvals over the next 24 months on its platform, including Troponin, Flu/COVID, and TB.

LumiraDx recently updated 2021 revenue guidance range to $300-500 million and provided 2024 revenue guidance in the range of $1-1.25 billion.

The Boards of Directors of both LumiraDx and CAHC reaffirm their recommendation of the deal, which is expected to close in the fall of this year, subject to approval by the security holders of CAHC and LumiraDx and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Upon closing, LumiraDx is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LMDX."

Today, LumiraDx, a next-generation point of care diagnostics testing company, and CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: CAHC), a special purpose acquisition company focused on investing in a growth-oriented healthcare company, announced they have revised the valuation of their previously announced transaction based on various considerations, includingthe recent market environment for publicly traded diagnostic companies, general market declines in COVID-19 testing volumes, and feedback from CA Healthcare advisors and shareholders. LumiraDx's progress in rolling out its transformational platform, signing up customers in key geographies and expanding its testing menu, combined with the adjusted valuation, supports a highly compelling investment thesis for driving long-term shareholder value.

"LumiraDx is at the tipping point of driving a transformation in diagnostic testing. We are growing our presence in the point of care testing market across cardiovascular disease, diabetes, coagulation disorders and infectious disease and have a strong pipeline and go-to-market strategy for driving growth over the coming years," said Ron Zwanziger, Chairman and CEO of LumiraDx. "Today's announcement reflects our commitment to delivering significant upside potential and long-term value for both our current CAHC shareholders as well as future shareholders of LumiraDx."

"LumiraDx's next-generation point of care solutions provide a significant opportunity for our shareholders," said Larry Neiterman, Chairman and CEO of CAHC. "Ron and his management team have decades of entrepreneurial success in innovative diagnostics businesses and the LumiraDx Platform and testing menu offer healthcare providers and other customer's major advantages over traditional central labs. LumiraDx has a clear strategy for addressing the large and underpenetrated testing market to increase next-generation POC market share. We believe these qualities and the recent business progress, combined with an adjusted valuation, support a highly compelling investment thesis on an absolute and relative basis."

Transaction Details

The new transaction terms adjust the pro forma enterprise value of LumiraDx (including CAHC) from $5 billion to $3 billion excluding any cash held in trust by CAHC. As previously announced, the combined group is expected to receive approximately $115 million of cash held in trust, assuming no redemptions of CAHC's existing public stockholders. Upon closing of the transaction, LumiraDx's common shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LMDX." The transaction is currently expected to close in the fall of this year, subject to approval by the security holders of each of CAHC and LumiraDx and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

As previously stated, current LumiraDx shareholders will retain the entirety of their existing holdings in LumiraDx. The additional capital from CAHC's cash held in trust, after any redemptions, together with cash from operations will provide growth capital to support increasing production, continued R&D activities and commercial and manufacturing expansion.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Founded in 2014, the company manufactures and commercializes an innovative diagnostic Platform that supports a broad menu of tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. LumiraDx's diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcareinstitutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacy, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose and monitor wellness as well as disease. The company has on the market and in development 30+ tests covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and coagulation disorders, all on the LumiraDx Platform. In addition, the company has a comprehensive portfolio of fast, accurate and cost-efficient COVID-19 testing solutions from the lab to point of need.

Based in the UK with more than 1500 employees worldwide, LumiraDx is supported by institutional and strategic investors including the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation, Morningside Ventures, U.S. Boston Capital Corporation, and Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management.

About CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, visit www.cahcspac.com/.

