Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2021) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX") is pleased to announce financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company posted record revenue of $504,128 for the third quarter, up 43.5% from 2020, and $1,677,615 for the nine-month period, up 53.8% compared to 2020.

"Our team continued to move forward with our growth strategy in the third quarter, with revenue increasing by over 50% for the nine-month period this year as compared to 2020," said Hubert Lau, TrustBIX CEO. "We are focusing on existing products and services, leveraging existing networks, and creating opportunities and value chains."

The Company's financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021, and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis, have been filed and are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange System), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

