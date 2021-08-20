DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the six month ended 30 June 2021

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the six month ended 30 June 2021 20-Aug-2021 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20 August 2021

Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan'

Consolidated financial results

for the six month ended 30 June 2021

Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' and its subsidiaries (together "the Bank") (LSE: HSBK) releases consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Consolidated income statements

KZT mln

1H 2021 1H 2020 Y-o-Y,% 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Y-o-Y,% Interest income 407,637 359,848 13.3% 214,000 180,500 18.6% Interest expense (169,769) (151,425) 12.1% (83,650) (76,151) 9.8% Net interest income before credit loss expense 237,868 208,423 14.1% 130,350 104,349 24.9% Fee and commission income 70,486 60,246 17.0% 36,770 29,435 24.9% Fee and commission expense (33,306) (31,790) 4.8% (17,438) (14,855) 17.4% Net fee and commission income 37,180 28,456 30.7% 19,332 14,580 32.6% Net insurance income(1) 20,443 7,499 2.7x 13,448 5,758 2.3x FX operations(2) 16,113 11,162 44.4% 14,355 52,259 (72.5%) Gain/(loss) from derivative operations and securities (3) 9,019 5,989 50.6% (1,737) (55,156) (96.9%) Other income, share in profit of associate and income from 18,269 21,018 -13.1% 8,998 5,908 52.3% non-banking activities Recovery of credit loss expense/(credit loss expense) (4) 3,254 (33,906) -109.6% 9,501 (13,816) (168.8%) Other credit loss expense (4,378) (3,116) 40.5% (3,261) (1,205) 2.7x Operating expenses (83,630) (74,637) 12.0% (43,388) (37,147) 16.8% (5) (6) (7) (8) Income tax expense (28,700) (14,894) 92.7% (18,988) (605) 31.4x Net profit attributable to common shareholders 225,438 155,994 44.5% 128,610 74,925 71.7% Net interest margin, p.a. 5.0% 5.2% 5.4% 5.0% Return on average equity, p.a. 29.9% 22.6% 34.4% 21.2% Return on average assets, p.a. 4.3% 3.3% 4.8% 3.1% Cost-to-income ratio 23.5% 25.8% 22.6% 28.2% Cost of risk on loans to customers, p.a. (0.2%) 1.3% (0.8%) 1.0% 1. insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurancepremiums, ceded reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments,insurance reserves expenses, commissions to agents); 2. Net gain on foreign exchange operations; 3. Net (loss)/gain from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and netrealised gain from financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI); 4. Total credit loss expense, including credit loss expense on loans to customers, amounts due from creditinstitutions, financial assets at FVTOCI, cash and cash equivalents and other assets; 5. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 0.5 bn; 6. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 3.6 bn; 7. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 0.05 bn; 8. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 1.7 bn;

Net profit attributable to common shareholders increased by 71.7% to KZT 128.6bn for 2Q 2021 compared to KZT 74.9bn for 2Q 2020 as a result of the overall business growth across all segments and recovery of credit loss expense, which reflect the rapid economy rebound and Bank's leading position on the financial markets.

Interest income for 2Q 2021 increased by 18.6% to KZT 214bn compared to KZT 180.5bn for 2Q 2020 mainly due to increase in average balances of loans to customers. Interest expense for 2Q 2021 increased by 9.8% to KZT 83.7bn compared to KZT 76.2bn for 2Q 2020 mainly due to the increase of average balance and share of KZT deposits in the amounts due to customers. Net interest margin increased to 5.4% p.a. for 2Q 2021 compared to 5.0% p.a. for 2Q 2020 mainly due to improved structure of placement of interest-bearing liabilities into interest-earning assets and due to savings on coupon payments as a result of an early redemption of Bank's high-yielding Eurobonds.

Cost of risk on loans to customers decreased to -0.8% compared to 1% in 2Q 2020 due to repayments of large ticket problem and previously impaired corporate loans.

Fee and commission income increased by 24.9% in comparison to 2Q 2020 mainly due to growing volumes of transactional banking, mainly in plastic card operations, as well as bank transfers - settlements, and non-cash operations.

Fee and commission expense increased by 17.4% compared to 2Q 2020 due to the increase in payment cards expenses as a result of growing volumes of transactional banking and non-cash transactions, partially offset by the decrease in deposit insurance fees payable to the Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund due to lower rates for the Bank on the back of increase of capital adequacy ratios.

Other non-interest income (9) increased by 7.2 times to KZT 21.6bn for 2Q 2021 vs. KZT 3bn for 2Q 2020 due to loss from derivative operations and securities in 2Q 2020 affected by the SWAP agreement with NBRK for the amount of USD 912 mln, which was fully repaid in July 2020.

Net insurance income (10) for 2Q 2021 significantly increased vs. 2Q 2020 as a result of growth of unsecured lending program with a borrower's life insurance bundle.

Operating expenses (including loss from impairment of non-financial assets) for 2Q 2021 increased by 16.8% vs. 2Q 2020 mainly due to the indexation of salaries and other employee benefits starting from 1 March, 2021 and increase in charity expenses as a result of one-time contribution to charity fund Halyk.

The Bank's cost-to-income ratio decreased to 22.6% compared to 28.2% for 2Q 2020 due to higher operating income in 2Q 2021. 9. Other non-interest income (net foreign exchange gain/(loss), net gain/(loss) from financial assets andliabilities at fair value through profit or loss, net realised gain from financial assets at fair value throughother comprehensive income, share in profit of associate, income on non-banking activities and other income); 10. Insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurancepremiums, ceded reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments,insurance reserves expenses, commissions to agents);

Statement of financial position review

KZT mln

30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 Change Q-o-Q, % 31-Dec-20 Change, abs Change YTD, % Total assets 11,002,405 10,389,630 5.9% 10,387,832 614,573 5.9% Cash and reserves 1,164,815 1,559,347 (25.3%) 1,927,605 (762,790) (39.6%) Amounts due from credit 832,403 734,315 13.4% 709,310 123,093 17.4% institutions T-bills & NBRK notes 2,287,195 2,094,996 9.2% 1,865,684 421,511 22.6% Other securities & derivatives 1,074,174 948,289 13.3% 862,339 211,835 24.6% Gross loan portfolio 5,445,151 4,864,781 11.9% 4,824,316 620,835 12.9% Stock of provisions (369,973) (384,330) (3.7%) (378,041) 8,068 (2.1%) Net loan portfolio 5,075,178 4,480,451 13.3% 4,446,275 628,903 14.1% Assets held for sale 41,683 40,956 1.8% 42,244 (561) (1.3%) Other assets 526,957 531,276 (0.8%) 534,375 (7,418) (1.4%) Total liabilities 9,492,170 8,806,096 7.8% 8,894,564 597,606 6.7% Total deposits, including: 8,179,584 7,608,492 7.5% 7,455,977 723,607 9.7% retail deposits 4,159,869 3,808,839 9.2% 3,698,368 461,501 12.5% term deposits 3,450,640 3,201,065 7.8% 3,073,187 377,453 12.3% current accounts 709,229 607,774 16.7% 625,181 84,048 13.4% corporate deposits 4,019,715 3,799,653 5.8% 3,757,609 262,106 7.0% term deposits 2,037,110 1,893,769 7.6% 1,825,513 211,597 11.6% current accounts 1,982,605 1,905,884 4.0% 1,932,096 50,509 2.6% Debt securities 481,891 473,103 1.9% 778,192 (296,301) (38.1%)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2021 08:16 ET (12:16 GMT)