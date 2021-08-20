XGIMI Set to Reimagine Home Cinema Again with New Elfin Smart LED Projector

The new Elfin projector brings the thrill of watching movies on the big-screen to user's living rooms with a slim, sleek, lightweight design made for enhanced portability and functionality

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI Technology Co., Ltd., a leading global projection equipment manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Elfin Smart LED projector. In the bedroom? Meeting room? Living room? Users can take Elfin anywhere! Elfin's sleek and compact design is the ideal multimedia companion for whatever and wherever life takes you, with style and ease. The XGIMI Eflin Smart LED projector is now available globally on Amazon or XGIMI's website.

The Elfin features a new and totally redesigned horizontal chassis as compared to XGIMI's more vertically-oriented current offerings. The Elfin is capable of projecting vibrant Full-HD images to over 200", with built-in Harman Kardon speakers for the ultimate audio experience. Users can play video games or stream directly from the Android TV interface in any room at almost any angle thanks to XGIMI's industry-leading Vertical and Horizontal Auto Keystone Correction.

The ultra-slim (5cm) design ensures the focus will be on the picture and not the device. Matching any space is easy with Elfin's slick rounded bezels that blend seamlessly anywhere. Elfin's lightweight (2lbs) frame means it fits comfortably on a desk, shelf or just about anywhere users can put a book. Blend in or stand out - the choice is yours. Elfin makes life's little moments bigger, simply and quickly.

Packing 2x3W built-in Harman kardon speakers designed specifically for the Elfin means powerful audio performance that delivers deep bass, wide soundstage, and a vivid sound - perfect to watch movies, play video games or stream content.

Elfin features XGIMI's proprietary Auto Keystone Correction and Auto Focus technology to optimize the user experience through utilizing Ai-powered image correction technology. The Elfin can instantly optimize screen size and avoid obstacles like plugs and picture frames, reducing the stress of setting up the projector. Elfin is the closest the consumer can get to a plug and play experience in portable projection.

Elfin users will enjoy FHD native resolution for crystal clear images powered by 800 ANSI lumens capable of projecting their favorite content up to a staggering 200". The onboard Android TV UI means users have instant access to all their favorite streaming apps so they can stay on top of their favorite content seamlessly between devices.

"We are excited to release a versatile projector that addresses the needs of our more mobile and younger users," said Tex Yang, vice president of global sales at XGIMI corporate. "The Elfin delivers a fresh style more comparable to the current sleek personal electronics devices on the market and is made to slide in your bag as easily as a laptop," he added.

The XGIMI Elfin Smart LED projector is available at a retail price of $649. For additional information, visit XGIMI's website, or connect with them on facebook.

ABOUT XGIMI

Trusted by more than 1.5 million users, XGIMI designs and manufactures high-performance multi-functional smart projectors and laser TV" and is determined to improve viewers' audio-visual experience. XGIMI has created a series of game-changing giant screen projection products with critical partners like Harman/Kardon, Google, Texas Instruments, and Baidu. By constantly recreating its products, XGIMI optimizes its portfolio and provides the most technologically advanced and user-first experience for consumers. The small, compact devices are incredibly powerful to create an outstanding immersive home theater experience. In recent years, XGIMI has won international awards such as CES Best Innovation Award, iF Design Awards, Red Dot Design Award, and Good Design Award 38 times.

