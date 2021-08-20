The solar tiles were deployed on a conference center in Glücksburg, Germany. In addition to PV, the building also uses solar thermal energy and biomass to cover heat demand. The power generated by the PV array is utilized entirely for self-consumption.From pv magazine Germany A solar system comprising PV tiles has been deployed on the conical roof of the Artefact - Center for Sustainable Development in Glücksburg at the Baltic Sea in Germany this summer. The PV tiles were provided by German specialist Autarq and have been installed everywhere on the roof except for the north side. They were placed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...