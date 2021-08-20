POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

20 August 2021

Change of Directorate

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from plastic, regrets to announce that Tim Yeo has informed the board that he wishes to step down as Executive Chairman of the Company for personal reasons with immediate effect. It has been agreed that he will remain as a consultant to Powerhouse for a period of 12 months.

This will enable an orderly handover of Tim's responsibilities, including the recruitment process for Powerhouse's new CEO which he and Myles Kitcher are leading, to take place. A separate announcement will be made in due course about the appointment of the CEO.

James Greenstreet will take over from Tim as Chairman. James has been a non-executive director of Powerhouse since 2011 and is a founder of aircraft lessor, Falko Regional Aircraft. He also sits on the board of regional airline, CityJet DAC and Electric Aviation Group Ltd an early-stage company developing hydrogen electric commercial aircraft.

As part of the termination of his existing contract as Executive Chairman the board has agreed in a settlement payment of £35,500. The Consultancy agreement provides for a monthly fee of £6,000 per month. The settlement payment and the Consultancy agreement are related party transactions under the AIM Rules for Companies. The Directors consider, having consulted with WH Ireland Limited, that the terms of the transactions are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.

Tim Yeo said "It has been an honour to lead Powerhouse through an important phase of its development. Under my chairmanship Powerhouse's management and finances have been substantially strengthened and the SPV which is building our first commercial scale plant has been placed on a firm footing.

The arrival of our new CEO will ensure this progress continues. Now is therefore the right time for a younger chairman to take over the reins. I am confident that Powerhouse's technology will soon be successfully proved and widely deployed in the UK and abroad for the benefit of the global environment.

I intend to remain a shareholder and wish James Greenstreet and all my colleagues well in taking Powerhouse forward to the next stage of its development."

James Greenstreet said "On behalf of the whole board and our shareholders I thank Tim warmly for his tireless work for Powerhouse over the last fourteen months. Under his chairmanship the Company has made considerable progress and the foundations of a truly sustainable and prosperous future have been laid. We are very pleased he will act as a consultant to Powerhouse."

-ENDS-

For more information, contact:

Powerhouse Energy Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399 James Greenstreet, Non-Executive Chairman WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 James Joyce/ Lydia Zychowska Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050 Andrew Thacker / James Pope SisterSmith PR (media enquiries)

Becca Smith

Mob: +44 (0) 7766522305

Notes to Editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of £500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk