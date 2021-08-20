Anzeige
Freitag, 20.08.2021
20.08.2021 | 18:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Pandora A/S

The following information is based on the press release from Pandora A/S
(PNDORA, DK0060252690) published on August 17, 2021 and may be subject to
change. 

PNDORA will distribute a special dividend in the amount of DKK 5.00 per share,
effective August 27, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual
-Nordics,Baltics,&SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010837
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
