BH Macro Limited - Combination - Timetable Update

BH MACRO LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

20 August 2021

Combination with BH Global Limited - Timetable Update

BH Macro Limited (the "Company") announces the following updates to timetable for the Company's combination with BH Global Limited ("BH Global").

Expected Timetable

Publication of final Net Asset Values per share for each class of the Company's shares (the "Shares") as at 31 July 2021 26 August 2021 Publication of final Net Asset Values and residual Net Asset Values per share of each class of share in BH Global as at 31 July 2021 26 August 2021 Admission and commencement of dealings in the Shares 31 August 2021 CREST accounts credited with BH Macro Shares 31 August 2021 Share certificates in respect of Shares expected to be despatched By 3 September 2021



The Company has also been informed by the liquidators of BH Global that payments are expected to be made to BH Global shareholders who have elected for the Cash Option pursuant to the scheme of arrangement effecting BH Global's combination with the Company on or around 3 September 2021.

Enquiries

Richard Horlick

Chairman

William Simmonds

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

020 7742 4000

Edward Berry / Tom Blackwell

FTI Consulting

07703 330 199 / 07747 113 919

