NCSP Group: Primorsk Trade Port received COVID-19 herd immunity passport

DJ Primorsk Trade Port received COVID-19 herd immunity passport

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Primorsk Trade Port received COVID-19 herd immunity passport 20-Aug-2021 / 19:44 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Primorsk Trade Port received COVID-19 herd immunity passport

20.08.2021

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that Primorsk Trade Port LLC (part of NCSP Group) has received COVID-19 herd immunity passport.

COVID-19 herd immunity passport is issued to organisations where at least 60% of employees (of the actual number) have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or 80% of employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, taking into account medical alerts for COVID-19 vaccination and/or have had COVID-19 in the last six months 69.92% of Primorsk Trade Port LLC employees have undergone voluntary vaccination, providing a herd immunity rate of almost 90%.

According to Sergey Kireev, General Director at PJSC NCSP, ensuring safety in the workplace is one of the priority areas, particularly in the context of the spread of coronavirus infection. One of the main tasks for today is to exclude COVID-19 infection and to achieve herd immunity in NCSP Group.

As a reminder, organisations that have received herd immunity passports will not be subject to possible restrictive measures, or if any, these measures will be reduced. For example, the passport cancels restrictions on mass events on the Group territory, removes restrictions on social distance in study and dining rooms.

"Employee health is a key resource for sustainable and effective company development, and the only way to protect yourself and your loved ones is vaccination. I'm really glad the team approach this issue consciously and make every effort to prevent the spread of the virus," said Sergey Volynets, General Director at Primorsk Trade Port LLC.

PJSC NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact: MSidorov@ncsp.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 120457 EQS News ID: 1228059 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228059&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2021 12:44 ET (16:44 GMT)