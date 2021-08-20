Anzeige
20.08.2021 | 19:16
NCSP Group hosts the Climate and Ecology month

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group hosts the Climate and Ecology month 20-Aug-2021 / 19:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NCSP Group hosts the Climate and Ecology month

20.08.2021

NCSP Group is holding the Climate and Ecology month initiated by PJSC Transneft within the Year of Science and Technology in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation.

As part of the Climate and Ecology month, PJSC NCSP provided additional patrols of Tsemesskaya Bay involving specialised vessels of JSC NCSP Fleet for water treatment.

JSC NCSP Fleet totals 5 oil spill response vessels (OSRV), and each one has its own section to clean the bay. Cleaning is done twice a day in summer and once in winter. These activities enable us to clear the bay from 30 tonnes of household waste and branches per year. The most "garbage" periods during the year are spring (the accumulated garbage from stormwater is washed off by rains into the sea), as well as the summer tourist season.

"For six months of 2021, JSC NCSP Fleet collected 17.98 tonnes of floating waste in the water area of the Novorossiysk port. If we compare this period with 2020, there is an increase in the volume of collected waste by 10.36 tonnes.

In addition to cleaning the water area, during the month, PJSC NCSP is expanding the route of cleaning streets and territories with a special Koks vacuum machine. Volunteer actions to clean the coastline within the city of Novorossiysk by our employees are also planned," Sergey Kireev, General Director of PJSC NCSP, noted.

PJSC NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact: MSidorov@ncsp.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     NCSP 
LEI Code:   LEIA0010014976 
Sequence No.: 120454 
EQS News ID:  1228058 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228058&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2021 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
