DGAP-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., an innovator in automotive vision systems (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Foresight ended the second quarter of 2021 with $52.3 million in cash, cash equivalent and short-term deposits.
The Company reported U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss of $3.2 million and non-GAAP net loss of $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to GAAP net loss of $4.4 million and non-GAAP net loss of $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, reflecting a decrease of $1.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, resulting primarily from financial income accrued during the second quarter of 2021.
'Foresight continues to achieve remarkable progress as it expands into new markets and geographic areas,' said Haim Siboni, Foresight's Chief Executive Officer. 'We believe that our prototype sale to a leading agriculture and construction machinery manufacturer demonstrates the potential of our QuadSight(R) vision system in the agricultural equipment market, while our coming proof of concept with the American subsidiary of a leading European passenger car manufacturer shows the continued appeal of our technology to the automotive industry.'
'The second quarter also saw important milestones for our wholly-owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile, as well as our affiliate, Rail Vision Ltd. ('Rail Vision'). Eye-Net Mobile pilot projects expansion in Japan and Europe, and the announcements that Rail Vision has filed a draft prospectus for an initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, reflect the ambitious goals and long-term growth anticipated by both companies.'
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Balance Sheet Highlights
Second Quarter Corporate Highlights:
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures of net loss for the period that exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expenses. The company's management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the company's ongoing operations. Management also uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such deemed it important to provide all this information to investors. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Reconciliations between GAAP measures and non-GAAP measures are provided later in this press release.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. Through the company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both 'in-line-of-sight' vision systems and 'beyond-line-of-sight' cellular-based applications. Foresight's vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients' movement.
The company's systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.
For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential of the Company's QuadSight(R) vision system in the agricultural equipment market and the continued appeal of Foresight's technology to the automotive industry, long-term growth anticipated by both Rail Vision and Eye-Net Mobile, that following the successful completion of the POC project, the European passenger car manufacturer may consider integrating Foresight's solutions into its vehicle safety applications, that Rail Vision intends to test the prevailing conditions on the Israeli capital markets towards a potential public offering, that Eye-Net Mobile intends to pursue a potential listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, that WebSIA will exclusively promote the Eye-Net Protect accident prevention solution and serve as Eye-Net's distributor in the city of Sao Paulo, and that successful demonstrations of Rail Vision's Collision Avoidance System may lead to Rail Vision outfitting Rio Tinto's entire fleet. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading 'Risk Factors' in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on March 30, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia
CEO
MS-IR LLC
msegal@ms-ir.com
917-607-8654
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Investor Relations Contact
Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC
+1 917-607-8654
msegal@ms-ir.comCompany Website
https://www.foresightauto.com/
News Source: News Direct
20.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US3455231049
|EQS News ID:
|1228067
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1228067 20.08.2021