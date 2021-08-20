Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2021) - Tesoro Minerals Corp., (TSXV: TES) ("Tesoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") raising aggregate gross proceeds of $250,000 by the issuance of 5,000,000 units (a "Unit") at $0.05 per Unit (all dollar amounts in CAD$). Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of two years from the date hereof.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid a finder's fee to Haywood Securities Inc. in respect of subscribers introduced to the Company, which consisted of a cash payment of $15,000.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement are expected to be used by Tesoro for general working capital and operating expenses to support business efforts.

All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four month and one-day restricted resale period expiring on December 19, 2021 in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

One insider of the Company participated in the Private Placement, thereby making the Private Placement a "related party transaction", as defined under Multilateral Instrument - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Security Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Private Placement was exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the Company is not listed on a specified market (as set out in Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101) and the fair market value of the Units issued to, nor the consideration paid by, the insider did not exceed $2,500,000 (as set out in Section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101). A material change report in respect of the Private Placement will be filed less than 21 days before closing of the Private Placement as the closing date and the participation by the related party were not settled until shortly prior to closing and the Company wished to complete the Private Placement in an expeditious manner for sound business reasons.

The Company has assembled a team of experienced geoscientists with extensive exploration experience in the Americas with the aim of acquiring other assets. For further information on the Company please contact Scott McLean, Interim President & CEO at info@tesorominerals.com or at (604) 710-2140.

