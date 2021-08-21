Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2021) - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FSE: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), a creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, wishes to announce the revised terms of the non-brokered private placement financing of up to 12,500 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $1,000 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12,500,000 (the "Offering"), which was previously announced by the Company's news release on August 17, 2021. The number of transferable common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") per Unit has been reduced from 8,333 Warrants to 1,000 Warrants. All other terms of the Offering as announced on August 17, 2021 remain the same.

