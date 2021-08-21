Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 août/August 2021) Global UAV Technologies Ltd. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every one hundred and thirty five (135) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 1,013,005 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on August 20, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour cent trente cinq (135) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 1 013 005 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 20 août 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: Le 23 août/August 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 24 août/August 2021 Symbol/Symbole: UAV NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 379433 30 3 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 379433 30 3 7 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 379433105/CA3794331056

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com