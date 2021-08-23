DJ EQS-News: Sheng Ye Capital Demonstrates Sustainability Credentials with Inclusion into the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index

Sheng Ye Capital Demonstrates Sustainability Credentials with Inclusion into the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index

Hong Kong, August 23, 2021, Hong Kong - Sheng Ye Capital Limited ("SY Capital" or the "Company", stock code: 6069.HK), an industry focused supply chain fintech platform, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index ("HSSUSB") effective 6 September 2021.

The HSSUSB comprises Hong Kong-listed companies that demonstrate excellent performance in relation to corporate sustainability. The selection criteria are based on a comprehensive sustainability assessment undertaken by the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency and includes areas such as Corporate Governance, Human Rights, Labour Practices, Environment, Fair Operating Practices, Consumer Issues, and Community Involvement and Development.

The inclusion in the HSSUSB follows the Company's inaugural MSCI ESG "A" rating awarded earlier in the same month in recognition of its outstanding performance in its ESG efforts.

In recent times, many institutions are increasingly applying ESG factors as part of their analysis and investment process, The Company's inclusion in the HSSSUSB is expected to provide more transparency and credibility to its sustainable development efforts which will in turn further create greater value for its investors.

To find out more about SY Capital's sustainability efforts, please visit the Company's ESG site: https:// www.shengyecapital.com/en/responsibility/

About Sheng Ye Capital Limited (HKEx: 6069.HK)

Sheng Ye Capital (6069.HK) is an industry focused supply chain fintech platform. Through its Dual-Engine, One-Platform strategy, the company harnesses industrial technology and digital finance to create a comprehensive supply chain finance ecosystem. SY Capital leverages big data analytics to provide intelligent matching of assets to capital, offering a one-stop SaaS and fintech solution for enterprises and financial institutions, while effectively addressing the financing needs and pain points of SMEs within the supply chain ecosystem.

Sheng Ye Capital is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is also a constituent of the MSCI Small Cap China Index, Hang Seng Composite Index and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. Some of the company's notable institutional investors include China Taiping Insurance, Olympus Capital and Temasek Holdings.

