AIM and Media Release

23 August 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

FY21 Full Year Results Investor Webcasts

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) will host two investor and shareholder webcasts to discuss the company's FY21 full year results which are scheduled for release on Monday, 30 August 2021.

The webcasts will be hosted by Base Resources' Managing Director, Tim Carstens, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Balloch, and General Manager - Marketing, Stephen Hay, who will each also be available to answer questions following a presentation of the company's results.

Details for the webcasts are below. The webcast for Europe has been scheduled for Tuesday, 31 August 2021, as the scheduled date for release of the company's results is a public holiday in the UK. Participants will be able to ask questions via the messaging function on the webcast platform or via the teleconference line. Participants proposing to use the teleconference line will need to pre-register their details using the teleconference registration URL provided below. Upon registering, participants will receive an email with their unique PIN and dial-in details so that they can join the call on the day without needing to speak with an operator.

Asia Pacific conference call

Date : Monday, 30 August 2021

: Monday, Time : 9.00am AWST / 11.00am AEST

: AWST / AEST Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n65xjwqy

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n65xjwqy Teleconference registration URL:https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10015903-am68s3.html

Europe conference call

Date : Tuesday, 31 August 2021

: Tuesday, Time : 5.00pm AWST / 10.00am BST

: AWST / Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bxeb4s8t

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bxeb4s8t Teleconference registration URL:https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10015902-s83kmw.html

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

