23.08.2021
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 34/2021

PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.07.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.10.2021                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 30.07.2021 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica   Takeover offer   RIG  
   30.08.2021  RAR1R                period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 18.08.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Public offering   TLN  
   01.09.2021                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Coupon payment   VLN  
         LTGB007024B             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C       securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.08.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI          Extraordinary    VLN  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.08.2021 LHV Group LHV1T           Extraordinary    TLN  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 23.08.2021 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs   Interim report, 6  RIG  
   27.08.2021  LJM1R                months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.08.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.08.2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L    Interim report, 6  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 24.08.2021 - East West Agro EWA1LOS6       Buyback       VLN  
   26.08.2021                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.08.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R         Interim report, 6  RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.08.2021 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T         Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.08.2021 Grigeo GRG1L             Interim report, 6  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 25.08.2021 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R      Interim report, 6  RIG  
   31.08.2021                    months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 25.08.2021 - Attistibas finanšu institucija    Interim report, 6  RIG  
   31.08.2021  Altum ALTM              months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.08.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.08.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia   Government     RIG  
         LVGA000029A             securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.08.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 25.08.2021 - Pillar Capital NHCA049022A      Interim report, 6  RIG  
   31.08.2021                    months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Investors event   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHC                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.08.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R         Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 26.08.2021 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica   Interim report, 6  RIG  
   31.08.2021  RAR1R                months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.08.2021 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas   Interim report, 6  RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R      months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.08.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R           Interim report, 6  RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.08.2021 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L   Interim report, 6  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Maturity date    VLN  
         LTGB021021A                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Coupon payment   VLN  
         LTGB021021A             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.08.2021 LHV Group LHVB060028A        Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
