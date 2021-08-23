Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 34/2021

PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2021 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica Takeover offer RIG 30.08.2021 RAR1R period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.08.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Public offering TLN 01.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGB007024B date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2021 LHV Group LHV1T Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2021 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 6 RIG 27.08.2021 LJM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.08.2021 - East West Agro EWA1LOS6 Buyback VLN 26.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2021 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2021 Grigeo GRG1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2021 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 6 RIG 31.08.2021 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2021 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 6 RIG 31.08.2021 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000029A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2021 - Pillar Capital NHCA049022A Interim report, 6 RIG 31.08.2021 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.08.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.08.2021 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica Interim report, 6 RIG 31.08.2021 RAR1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.08.2021 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Interim report, 6 RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2021 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Maturity date VLN LTGB021021A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGB021021A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.08.2021 LHV Group LHVB060028A Coupon payment TLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
