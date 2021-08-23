Anzeige
Montag, 23.08.2021
Rekordfahrt ll.: Am Montag nach Ad-hoc Rallyefortsetzung!?
WKN: A2QQ9U ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945 
Stuttgart
23.08.21
09:05 Uhr
7,040 Euro
+0,620
+9,66 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2021 | 09:05
90 Leser
CoinShares International Limited: Director/PDMR Dealing

Monday, August 23, 2021, SAINT HELIER, Jersey - CoinShares International Limited,), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, hereby makes public the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company and/or persons closely related with them.

On Friday, August 20, 2021 Mr. Daniel Masters, the Chairman of the Company purchased 62,969 shares via open market purchases.


NameHoldings before transaction,
(no. of shares)		Transaction,
(no. of shares)		Holdings after transaction,
(no. of shares)
Mr. Daniel Masters
(Purchase)		 15,070,046 62,969 15,133,015

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing over US$4 billion of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com


Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations - Jay Morakis | +1 646 859 5951 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor - Mangold Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00am BST on Monday, August 23, 2021.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
