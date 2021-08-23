- (PLX AI) - Rockwool second-quarter earnings exceeded the most optimistic expectations, Handelsbanken said, raising its price target on the stock to DKK 2,350 from DKK 2,100.
- • But the broker reiterated its sell recommendation, saying Rockwool's current share price was not justified
- • Expectations for growth from 2024 onwards would have to double to reach a value close to the current share price level, Handelsbanken said
