- (PLX AI) - Hochtief says Ventia wins Defence Force engineering support contract
- • Contract will generate revenue to Ventia of $158 million over five years
- • Ventia has secured a new contract with the Department of Defence, Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG), to deliver engineering support platforms for the Australian Defence Force
- • Phase 1 involves Ventia leading a team of equipment manufacturers and local engineering specialists, to supply approximately 300 earthmoving and material handling vehicles
HOCHTIEF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de