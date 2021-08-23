- (PLX AI) - Systemair is likely to issue a strong earnings report this week, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, lifting their price target on the stock to SEK 357 from SEK 325.
- • Systemair shares rose nearly 6% in early trading
- • Positive industry data and indications from key competitors lead us to raise estimates for growth and margins, Kepler said
- • A strong market environment will results in a solid first quarter report: Kepler
