DGAP-News: SphingoTec GmbH / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Personnel

SphingoTec Appoints Dr. Gerald Möller as Chairman of the Advisory Board



23.08.2021 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dr. Möller's appointment will strengthen SphingoTec capacities to drive global expansion

SphingoTec develops biomarker tests for critical care settings and markets them on its point of care analyzer, Nexus IB10.

Hennigsdorf/Berlin, Germany, August 23, 2021 - Diagnostics company SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") announces that Dr. Gerald Möller has joined the company's advisory board as chairman of the board. With over 40 years of experience in diagnostics and life sciences, Dr. Möller will guide the company's strategic expansion. SphingoTec is a fully integrated diagnostic company that develops innovative biomarkers for critical care settings and makes them available as rapid tests on its point of care analyzer.



Dr. Andreas Bergmann, CEO and founder of SphingoTec said, "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Möller as chairman of our advisory board. Dr. Möller brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise accumulated throughout a distinguished international career. His perspective and experience will be an invaluable asset as we head into the next phase of our development."



Dr. Möller takes over the chair of the advisory board from Dr. Ute Kilger who will continue leveraging her skills and experience as member of the advisory board. "I am confident that our combined experience in key areas will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions and broadening SphingoTec's global footprint," added Dr. Kilger.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Gerald Möller said, "I am excited about the opportunity to serve the company now as Chairman of the Advisory Board. The next phase of SphingoTec will be the dynamic commercialization of the innovative Biomarkers. This will include the market entry and expansion in the US and other key countries. I want to thank Dr. Kilger for her enthusiastic service as Chair of the Advisory Board over many years. Her profound insight in protecting our scientific discoveries laid the ground for what is now possible - building a global business. I am looking forward to working with Dr. Bergmann and Dr. Moesslang in making this happen."



Previously, Dr. Möller spent 23 years at Boehringer Mannheim Group, where he held several senior management positions, including CEO of the worldwide operating Group. Following the company's acquisition by Roche, Dr. Möller was named Head of Global Development and Strategic Marketing Pharmaceuticals, and a member of Roche's Executive Committee. He has been an investment advisor at HBM Partners for 12 years and an active board member of many innovative life science companies such as Illumina Inc, B.R.A.H.M.S. AG, MTM Laboratories AG and Morphosys AG. From 2003 to 2016, Dr. Moeller served as Chairman of FIND (Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics), a product development and implementation partnership financed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.





About SphingoTec

SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec"; Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) develops and markets innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers for the diagnosis, prediction and monitoring of acute medical conditions. SphingoTec's proprietary biomarker portfolio includes bioactive Adrenomedullin (bio-ADM), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis or congestive heart failure, Proenkephalin (penKid), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function, and Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3), a unique biomarker for cardiac depression. IVD tests for SphingoTec's proprietary biomarkers are made available as sphingotest(R) microtiter plate tests as well as point-of-care tests on the Nexus IB10 immunoassay platform. SphingoTec's subsidiary Nexus Dx Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA) produces the tests alongside a broad menu of established and commonly used tests for acute and critical care.



Contact

Ruxandra Lenz

Sr. Manager Marketing and Communications

SphingoTec GmbH

Neuendorfstr. 15 A

16761 Hennigsdorf

Tel. +49-3302-20565-0

press@sphingotec.com

www.sphingotec.com



- Diagnostics company SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") announces that Dr. Gerald Möller has joined the company's advisory board as chairman of the board. With over 40 years of experience in diagnostics and life sciences, Dr. Möller will guide the company's strategic expansion. SphingoTec is a fully integrated diagnostic company that develops innovative biomarkers for critical care settings and makes them available as rapid tests on its point of care analyzer.Dr. Andreas Bergmann, CEO and founder of SphingoTec said, "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Möller as chairman of our advisory board. Dr. Möller brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise accumulated throughout a distinguished international career. His perspective and experience will be an invaluable asset as we head into the next phase of our development."Dr. Möller takes over the chair of the advisory board from Dr. Ute Kilger who will continue leveraging her skills and experience as member of the advisory board. "I am confident that our combined experience in key areas will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions and broadening SphingoTec's global footprint," added Dr. Kilger.Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Gerald Möller said, "I am excited about the opportunity to serve the company now as Chairman of the Advisory Board. The next phase of SphingoTec will be the dynamic commercialization of the innovative Biomarkers. This will include the market entry and expansion in the US and other key countries. I want to thank Dr. Kilger for her enthusiastic service as Chair of the Advisory Board over many years. Her profound insight in protecting our scientific discoveries laid the ground for what is now possible - building a global business. I am looking forward to working with Dr. Bergmann and Dr. Moesslang in making this happen."Previously, Dr. Möller spent 23 years at Boehringer Mannheim Group, where he held several senior management positions, including CEO of the worldwide operating Group. Following the company's acquisition by Roche, Dr. Möller was named Head of Global Development and Strategic Marketing Pharmaceuticals, and a member of Roche's Executive Committee. He has been an investment advisor at HBM Partners for 12 years and an active board member of many innovative life science companies such as Illumina Inc, B.R.A.H.M.S. AG, MTM Laboratories AG and Morphosys AG. From 2003 to 2016, Dr. Moeller served as Chairman of FIND (Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics), a product development and implementation partnership financed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec"; Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) develops and markets innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers for the diagnosis, prediction and monitoring of acute medical conditions. SphingoTec's proprietary biomarker portfolio includes bioactive Adrenomedullin (bio-ADM), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis or congestive heart failure, Proenkephalin (penKid), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function, and Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3), a unique biomarker for cardiac depression. IVD tests for SphingoTec's proprietary biomarkers are made available as sphingotest(R) microtiter plate tests as well as point-of-care tests on the Nexus IB10 immunoassay platform. SphingoTec's subsidiary Nexus Dx Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA) produces the tests alongside a broad menu of established and commonly used tests for acute and critical care.Ruxandra LenzSr. Manager Marketing and CommunicationsSphingoTec GmbHNeuendorfstr. 15 A16761 HennigsdorfTel. +49-3302-20565-0press@sphingotec.comwww.sphingotec.com

23.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

