JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 23
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stJuly 2021 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|31st July 2021
|US$ 4.22
JZCP's NAV at 31 July 2021 is $4.22 per share ($4.15 at 30 June 2021), the increase in NAV per share of 7 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 9 cents and the difference in the fair value and the settlement value of the CULS of 2 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (4) cents..
Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stJuly 2021:
|Assets
|US$'000
|Private Investments
|425,678
|Cash and Cash equivalents
|44,560
|Other Receivables
|1,052
|Total Assets
|471,290
|Liabilities
|ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022
|75,467
|Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022
|31,510
|Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 2022
|36,139
|Other liabilities
|1,168
|Total Liabilities
|144,284
|Net Asset Value
|327,006
|Number of Ordinary shares in issue
|77,474,175
|Net Assets Value per Ordinary share
|$4.22
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com