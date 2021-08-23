Anzeige
Montag, 23.08.2021
Hohe Zugewinne! Zum Wochenauftakt: Rekordfahrt geht weiter
PR Newswire
23.08.2021 | 10:04
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 23

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stJuly 2021 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31st July 2021US$ 4.22

JZCP's NAV at 31 July 2021 is $4.22 per share ($4.15 at 30 June 2021), the increase in NAV per share of 7 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 9 cents and the difference in the fair value and the settlement value of the CULS of 2 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (4) cents..

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stJuly 2021:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments425,678
Cash and Cash equivalents44,560
Other Receivables 1,052
Total Assets471,290
Liabilities
ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 202275,467
Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 202231,510
Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 202236,139
Other liabilities1,168
Total Liabilities144,284
Net Asset Value327,006
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,474,175
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.22

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

