JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stJuly 2021 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st July 2021 US$ 4.22

JZCP's NAV at 31 July 2021 is $4.22 per share ($4.15 at 30 June 2021), the increase in NAV per share of 7 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 9 cents and the difference in the fair value and the settlement value of the CULS of 2 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (4) cents..

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stJuly 2021:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 425,678 Cash and Cash equivalents 44,560 Other Receivables 1,052 Total Assets 471,290 Liabilities ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022 75,467 Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022 31,510 Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 2022 36,139 Other liabilities 1,168 Total Liabilities 144,284 Net Asset Value 327,006 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,474,175 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.22

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com