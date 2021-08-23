Anzeige
23.08.2021 | 10:16
Securitas Virtual Investor Day - Tuesday December 7 - Save the date

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday December 7, 2021, at 14.00 CET to approx. 17.00. The event will provide a strategic and financial update, including status and achievements of our transformation programs and our intelligent security services journey.

A formal invitation including the program will follow closer to the event.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations, mobile: +46 (0) 76 116 7443; micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

Media: Helena Andreas, SVP Communications & People +46 10? 470 30 20; press@securitas.com

Securitas is the world's leading intelligent protective services partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 markets and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 355,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and our purpose is to help make your world a safer place.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-virtual-investor-day---tuesday-december-7---save-the-date,c3401275

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3401275/1457455.pdf

Save the date cmd ENG

