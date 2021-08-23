UK Mortgages Ltd: Investor Update

23rdAugust 2021

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Investor Update

The UK Mortgages Ltd Portfolio Management team have published a brief Investor Update presentation where Rob Ford, Portfolio Manager, presents a review of the Company's achievements so far in 2021 and an updated outlook for the rest of the year and into the future.

In particular the presentation covers the successful completion of all of the company objectives set at the end of last year, notably:

The successful Keystone securitisation (Hops Hill No.1) and the encouraging pace of growth to date in the second Keystone portfolio

The agreement and completion of the sales of the two Coventry portfolios and the resultant share tenders

The impact these have had on the NAV and the positive outlook for future NAV growth

The subsequent reduction of the dividend financing requirement alongside a growing level of dividend coverage

Future milestones, and refinancings and further income and growth potential

The presentation can be found at the following link on the UK Mortgages Ltd/TwentyFour Asset Management website. [https://www.twentyfouram.com/insights/uk-mortgages-limited-update-23-august-2021]

