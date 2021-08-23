Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 24 August 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 43,541,838 shares (DKK 43,541,838) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 9,111 shares (DKK 9,111) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 43,550,949 shares (DKK 43,550,949) --------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 135.30 - 1,854 shares DKK 100.80 - 7,257 --------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1011650